Heather Rae Young talks about the relationship with BF Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife Christina Anstead, and potentially marries him!

Heather Rae Young revealed that she has a great relationship with her man, Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife Christina Anstead! Furthermore, she made it clear that she is super happy with her "extra mother,quot; status for her children!

During an interview with ET, Heather spoke about her romance with Tarek and how their relationship will continue to unfold in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

He also discussed getting close to Christina after she and Tarek started dating and explained why he did it.

Apparently, it took the pair only two dates to realize they were 'one hundred percent (committing) to each other.'

What that means is that her two children with Christina were also part of the equation!

‘I have never been a mother. I am new to all of this. But as a woman, I felt like, 'What would I like to be in your situation?' So it seemed good to me, that I am going to live with the children, be close to them all the time, that I get to her. And we have a great relationship. We talk about children and it's great. It has been an incredible experience for me to be this extra extra mother, ”she told the media.

As fans know, Tarek made his romance with Young public in August and in January, they moved in together!

Her early relationship stages have been featured on her reality show so fans can see how she balanced work, romance, meeting the kids, and more.

When asked if she was thinking of marrying Tarek at any point, she admitted that she would love to be engaged.

However, she is in no rush since they have only been dating for 10 months!

‘We simply spend the best time together. He is my best friend in the whole world and I am really enjoying what we have now. I don't feel there is a rush. And honestly, I want you to feel one hundred percent ready. He went through a very public divorce. I mean, do I want to commit? Of course, who doesn't. But I'm not pushing it. "



