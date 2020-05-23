HBO to donate $ 1M to Mayor's fund after canceling Emmy party, events "for your consideration,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLac409a60203edc17bbb62ea6b0151deb13% %MINIFYHTMLac409a60203edc17bbb62ea6b0151deb13%

– HBO announced on Friday that it will redirect funds allocated for its Emmy party and events "for your consideration,quot; to make a $ 1 million donation to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles.

"On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and me, we are proud to make this contribution from HBO instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and FYC events," said Casey Bloys, President of HBO Programming.

"We look forward to getting back to the job we love."

The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles has supported families and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Steve Tisch, president of the New York Giants, and the Jonas Brothers donated $ 500,000 to the fund, the latest in a series of high-profile donations.

The nonprofit is also distributing prepaid debit cards to tens of thousands of homes across the city.

Half of the money raised will go to what is called the Angeleno Card, a debit card with up to $ 1,500 depending on the size of the family you are applying for.

As of May 6, 450,000 people applied for the cards. At the time, around $ 20 million was raised through private donations, which means that only 20,000 cards will be distributed.

The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles currently has sufficient funds to provide 60,000 households with prepaid debit cards. Recent donations, in addition to HBO's $ 1 million, could help expand the program.

The 47th annual Daytime Emmys was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced in March.

%MINIFYHTMLac409a60203edc17bbb62ea6b0151deb14% %MINIFYHTMLac409a60203edc17bbb62ea6b0151deb14%

The ceremony was scheduled for June 12-14 at the Pasadena Convention Center.