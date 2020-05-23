Hardrock 100 canceled amid uncertainty about coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML37465d0fe5e5d4c25068d31c8546b3c613% %MINIFYHTML37465d0fe5e5d4c25068d31c8546b3c613%

The Hardrock 100 ultrarun has been canceled for the second consecutive year, making it the last Colorado endurance sporting event to be phased out due to health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

The race's board of directors announced the decision publicly on Saturday. It is the fourth time that the race has been canceled since its debut in 1992.

"We consider the health and safety of our runners and the community as our fire," race director Dale Garland said in an interview with the Denver Post. "The turning point was the uncertainty we are dealing with. We feel like we are a pretty good organization and we do a good job of managing what we can control. But we cannot control everything."

The iconic 100.5-mile loop trail, one of the world's toughest ultramarathons, takes about 140 runners through the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado, hitting the cities of Silverton, Ouray, Telluride, and Lake City. A mix of elite and amateur runners, and their support teams, descend on Silverton from the United States and around the world to begin.

The decision comes after Lake County Commissioners voted on May 12 to ban gatherings of more than 250 people through September, forcing the cancellation of the Leadville race series, including the ultra-fast Leadville 100 race, It generally attracts more than 700 runners and their teams in late August. .

To organize the event, Hardrock organizers work with 13 different federal, state and local jurisdictions, each of which currently has different levels of restrictions. Garland said the organizing committee considered alternatives, including staggered starts, limited or no outside support staff at aid stations, and canceled the in-person pre-race briefing and the post-race award ceremony.

"What would happen if this died?" Garland said.

The event could have obtained the permits and insurance, but the safety of the participants and the concern that an event could lead to an outbreak that could overwhelm the area's small rural health system was too worrisome.

Last year, organizers were forced to cancel the race as a large amount of late-season snow and avalanche debris made many roads and passes inaccessible throughout the course, even in late summer. The event was also canceled in 1995 due to snow conditions and in 2002 due to a nearby forest fire. Runners who had entered for the 2019 race were put off for an entry this year, and plans to honor this year's participants were still being considered, Garland said.

The decision to suspend the race gives another blow to summer tourism, one of the most important sources of economic stability in the region. Execution of the Hardrock 100 remains financially viable despite two years of disruption, Garland said, and is scheduled for next year on July 16.

“A career director likes to run a career. I am sad about that, but I am also somewhat relieved, because this has occupied our minds for two months, and I am relieved to have made a decision, "Garland said." I have a heavy heart as do most of our enforcement committee. "