Hana Kimura's Death: Netflix Terrace House Star: Tokyo Dies at 22

Hana Kimura, the professional wrestler and star of the Netflix series Terrace of the house, died at 22 years old.

Stardom Wrestling, the organization that Kimura was part of, launched a statement on Friday, saying: "We regret to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away."

Please be respectful and allow time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with your family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. "

After beginning her career as a decorated wrestler, Kimura joined Netflix's Japanese documenta-soap Terrace House: Tokyo in its twentieth episode.

Kimura had posted troubling social media messages on his social media pages in the days leading up to his death.

Tributes to the star have already come online. "Distressed" wrestler Jamie Hayter wrote. "I don't even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can't express it."

"Such a wonderful human being. The gaijin helper. The full potential. A beautiful soul Type. I can't even put into words how annoying this is. I hope you have found peace.