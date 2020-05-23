Hailey Bieber remembers running away to go on a date with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber you are walking down the memory lane.
The 23-year-old star gave fans more information about her relationship and marriage to Justin Bieber. On Friday night, the two lovebirds recorded a Facebook Live session at their home and let their followers ask them anything.
During her live video, Hailey shared cute little things about the first time she and the 26-year-old pop star kissed, which was also the same night she left home to go on a date with her now husband.
"The first time we kissed, we were in New York and went to dinner together," she recalled her special moment.
And he added: "(Justin) asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask if he could go and they said no. They said absolutely not, you are not going to go out with Justin for you Same, that's not happening. "
Hailey explained that her sister, Alaia BaldwinThey did what the older sisters do: they covered her.
"My older sister covered me and said: 'Oh, yes, she is going to sleep in my apartment and everything is fine'. She covered me and we went to dinner and we were not caught," shared the 23-star years.
The night of the couple's date turned out to be unforgettable! Hailey remembers that she and Justin had their first kiss after dinner.
"We were hanging up and we went back to see a movie and we kissed," he said.
Sometimes it's worth breaking the rules!
Fast forward to September 2018, and the two married in a New York City courthouse. A year later, they would celebrate their wedding a second time, but with close family and friends witnessing their union in a romantic ceremony in South Carolina.
