Hailey Bieber remembers running away to go on a date with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber you are walking down the memory lane.

The 23-year-old star gave fans more information about her relationship and marriage to Justin Bieber. On Friday night, the two lovebirds recorded a Facebook Live session at their home and let their followers ask them anything.

During her live video, Hailey shared cute little things about the first time she and the 26-year-old pop star kissed, which was also the same night she left home to go on a date with her now husband.

"The first time we kissed, we were in New York and went to dinner together," she recalled her special moment.

And he added: "(Justin) asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask if he could go and they said no. They said absolutely not, you are not going to go out with Justin for you Same, that's not happening. "