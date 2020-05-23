Hailey Baldwin responds to enemies who accuse her of plastic surgery

Instagram

Hailey Baldwin She enthusiastically replied to an Instagram account that seemed to accuse her of undergoing plastic surgery. Said account used a photo of her teenage self and compared it with a photo from today, which led the model to make things clear.

"Stop using photos edited by makeup artists!" then Hailey made a comment. "This photo on the right is NOT what I look like … I have never touched my face, so if you are going to sit down and compare myself at 13, and then at 23, at least use a natural photo that is not edited so crazy ".

Fans were supporting Hailey and her action of calling them. "Get 'em, Hailey! Haters will never know how pure his heart is," wrote one fan. Praising Hailey's natural beauty, another fan added: "She is naturally beautiful and she doesn't need any improvement anyway … Beautiful inside and out !!"

Hailey and other models are no stranger to the plastic surgery allegations. Before this, model partner and friend Gigi hadid He addressed speculation that she ducked under the knife to enhance her beauty. "People think I make fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round. I've had this since I was born," the pregnant model told Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons during an Instagram Live, explaining that her face changed. since she got pregnant. "Especially fashion month, when I was a few months old I ask, you know."

"I think I like it, I already have cheeks, so it's like there isn't much that I like," added Gigi, who is expecting her first child with a boyfriend. Zayn Malik.