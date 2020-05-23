Hailey Baldwin is sneaking to meet Justin Bieber once his parents said no!

Before getting married, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber apparently did what many young men do in the early stages of their relationship: they sneaked out to meet! Well, at least the model did it!

%MINIFYHTML6800abf0128917f91cd0b3fc4806812611% %MINIFYHTML6800abf0128917f91cd0b3fc4806812611%

During their Facebook Live session, the lovebirds opened up about their marriage and more, answering questions from their audience.

That said, throughout the session, Hailey shared more information about their relationship, including their first kiss, which apparently took place once she left the house to meet Justin on a banned date.

‘The first time we kissed, we were in New York and went to dinner together. (Justin) asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask if I could go and they said no. They were like, "Absolutely not, you're not going to hang out with Justin alone, that's not happening," he revealed.

Well, that obviously didn't stop Hailey, especially since her older sister Alaia Baldwin helped her by covering her!

"My older sister covered me and said," Oh yeah, she is going to sleep in my apartment and everything is fine. "She covered me and we went to dinner and they didn't catch us. We were hanging up and we saw a movie again and we kissed "The beauty told her and Justin's followers.

What a funny and totally common first kiss story! It seems that the stars really are like us!

Also, breaking the rules can sometimes lead to (happily) happy and lasting marriages.

After all, in September 2018, Hailey and Justin became husband and wife after secretly getting married in court.

Ad %MINIFYHTML6800abf0128917f91cd0b3fc4806812626%

But even though it was just the two of them at the time, a year later, they had their second, more formal wedding and all of their family and friends were able to be there and witness their special day.



Post views:

0 0