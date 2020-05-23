Hagen Mills accused of bullying and "terrorizing" his baby before attempting suicide and murder

Facebook

Tammy Green-Price, the mother of Erica Price, admits that she witnessed first hand how the actor from & # 39; Baskets & # 39; he shot his ex and he was 'ready to die' before he pointed at himself.

Actor Hagen Mills He had harassed and terrorized Erica Price, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, before he attempted suicide. Two days after the tragic incident, Erica's mother, Tammy Green-Price, broke the silence while offering details about the "Baskets"The actor's relationship with his daughter after their breakup.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Tammy described Hagen as "a very troubled soul", before launching an accusation that "I had terrified my daughter for months, years indeed." Claiming that the "failed actor" was obsessed with her daughter, the 55-year-old woman alleged that she went so far as to harass her ex.

"I was driving home to see if she had company, coming here in the middle of the night. I was constantly calling her and showing up for work," Tammy said of the Hagen bullying. However, he noted that he does not know "how much the police know" about it, since his daughter was "a very private person."

Tammy herself was a first-hand witness to Hagen's murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday, May 19. In recounting what happened, he revealed that the actor "Unintentionally single" broke through "at his daughter's house in Mayfield, Kentucky and pointed to a gun he brought with him." He said he wasn't going to hurt me, he just wanted to get in. and wait, "he shared.

"He tied my hands with duct tape. I tried to appease him, but it was clear that he had gone crazy," Tammy recalled, saying the situation terrified Erica's daughter, Mila, who was hysterical. When Erica came home and saw him with the gun, Tammy said her daughter told her, "I will go anywhere, I will do anything."

"Erica was doing everything possible to get him out of there and away from us," Tammy continued, reliving the terrible experience. "But he grabbed her phone and saw something on it and just said 'oh no'. That's when she raised her gun. She shot him twice from no more than ten feet away. She collapsed as she ran to around the corner. "

Tammy admitted that she was prepared to die after witnessing that. "I thought it was next. But the baby was behind me and my only real thought was to protect her," he said. "Somehow I managed to push her onto the couch, then I closed my eyes and prepared to die. I heard the gun go off, I heard her body hit the floor and I finally opened my eyes and realized she was alive." .

After discovering that Erica was alive but injured, Tammy made a 911 call. "The important thing is that my daughter will be fine. She is stable but isolated due to COVID," she said. "She is a beautiful person, she is a very generous and kind soul. She has never bothered anyone."

Before the murder and suicide incident, Hagen had an encounter with the law. On March 30, he was arrested and charged with first degree rape, sodomy, and kidnapping. He was released from the Graves County Jail with a $ 500,000 property bond and $ 10,000 guarantee on May 6.