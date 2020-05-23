Guerneville residents cautious as tourist influx tests demands for social distance – Up News Info San Francisco

GUERNEVILLE (KPIX) – For business owners in downtown Guerneville, this weekend should be the start of the summer tourist season. This year, that is something that many locals are not interested in.

"We want people to come, I want to say yes, I want people to come," said Michael Volpatt, owner of Big Bottom Market. "But I want them to be responsible and safe about it, and please don't go to my Safeway and clarify everything."

Still, tourism is a key source of revenue for local businesses, as noted by Crista Luedtke, owner of Boon Eat + Drink.

“I think that part of the community that is not in favor of tourism is complicated. At the same time, I think we have to do it for this community to survive, so that we business owners can survive, ”he said.

Other business owners suggested guidelines for anyone who decides to travel here beyond the immediate area.

"If you are coming, because we know you are coming, please behave yourself … to keep us and the members of our community safe," Volpatt said.

For example, wear a mask and don't clean the aisles of grocery stores, something we've seen in other Northern California tourist destinations.

"If you are coming here, bring your own food: People are challenged enough when they go to the supermarket. It makes them nervous and concerned," Volpatt said.

There were a lot of people in town on Saturday. The river was busy and the parking lot spilled from Armstrong Redwoods onto nearby roads. So with a new freedom in Phase 2, local businesses are trying to take advantage of that traffic.

How many people are too many people? I really don't know the answer to that question. I mean, I can't buy circles (of social distancing), that's what I do, "Volpatt said.