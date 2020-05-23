Gucci Mane teases his overweight old self – "He was fat,quot;

Gucci Mane, the rapper, managed to make dramatic changes in his life over the past decade. Hot New Hip Hop explained today that Gucci Mane, at one point in his career, did not care at all about his personal health, nutritional options, or drug abuse problems.

After the rapper's imprisonment, Gucci Mane managed to drastically change it for the better, and now he looks much cooler. During his time in the corral, the Atlanta artist began reading books on how to be healthy, how to exercise more regularly and also how to eat only the best foods.

These days, Gucci Mane's fitness is top notch, making it understandable that he can make fun of his much older self. For example, in relatively recent news, Angela Yee taunted Gucci Mane and told fans of The breakfast club to look for 2009 Gucci Mane photos.

Obviously Gucci can make a joke, so earlier this weekend, Gucci shared an old photograph of himself mocking how fat he was at one point. During a performance, Gucci Mane was not wearing a shirt, and his large belly hung over his belt.

The rapper wrote, "I was fat as hell," along with a series of emojis and other symbols.

Moving on from her weight loss transformation, fans have been offering suggestions for a new album title. The rapper is apparently preparing to release a new album.

Other commentators have been hinting that the old Gucci, in other words, the much fatter Gucci, was a much better artist than he is now. Fans in the comment section suggested that when it looked the way it did, everyone knew he was going to drop some of his best music.

Another user wrote that Gucci should not make fun of himself for the way he used to look, because the "overweight Gucci,quot; was the one who made "fire tracks." A social media commenter joked that Gucci Mane was only rapping for ‘Gram these days.



