The caretakers of a newly arrived sea turtle at the Grapevine Aquarium want to name it as a local healthcare hero.

It's World Turtle Day tomorrow, and SEA LIFE Hospital will accept health care hero name nominations on its Facebook page from now until World Ocean Day, June 8.

The aquarium will also provide courtesy tickets to health heroes. For each guest who tags the attraction in a social media post during their visit, SEA LIFE Grapevine will donate a ticket to a local health worker from a health care partner.

The Grapevine Aquarium is the first SEA LIFE in the US. USA Licensed to rehabilitate diseased and injured sea turtles and release them back into the wild through partnerships with Animal Rehabilitation Keep (ARK), the US Fish and Wildlife Service. USA And other sea turtle hospitals off the Texas coast