Governor Newsom approves request to resume dinner services in O.C. – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) Governor Gavin Newsom approved Orange County's request to reopen Phase 2 businesses related to restaurants and restaurant malls on Saturday, provided certain public health measures are followed.

"I am pleased to announce that today, Orange County was able to obtain approval from the State of California to reopen economically with more Stage 2 activities allowed under Governor Gavin Newsom's reopening framework. The people of Orange County have acted responsibly for the past few months, which has saved us a huge outbreak we've seen elsewhere, "said Vice President Andrew Do of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

The Do district includes Garden Grove, Santa Ana, Westminster, unincorporated Midway City and a part of Fountain Valley.

“We continue to see a low number of Coronavirus cases, and that is why we have reached another milestone. Governor Newsom has allowed Orange County to resume activities, such as dining at restaurants and visiting shopping malls, as long as state health measures are followed. This is a very necessary step for our business community and our residents, ”he added.

However, in the midst of the reopening, Orange County public health officials issued strong recommendations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"The Order includes the preventive measures necessary to control and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community and help preserve capacity in our local health care system, which was one of the metrics that the California Department of Public Health had Keep in mind before approving our plan to move deeper into Stage 2 of the Orange County reopening, "said Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer.

Beginning Saturday, the order states that people with COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated for a period of at least three days after they have recovered and at least ten days after their symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic confirmed cases of COVID-19 will self-isolate for a period of 10 days from the date the sample was obtained for the positive test. The only exception includes leaving the solitary confinement for medical attention.

Additionally, all county residents who have been in close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19 should similarly be quarantined in their home for up to 14 days from the last date they were in contact with that person.

In addition to the above, public health officials also urged residents to continue to wear cloth face covers when in a public place and to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others.

“I am pleased to know that we can continue to move Orange County back to normal. The well-being of our businesses, their employees and the families that depend on them are of utmost importance, ”said Second District Supervisor, Michelle Steel. "I have said this before and will say it again: Every business is essential for families and workers who trust them to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. I continue to lean on with Orange County businesses and workers as we work to get our county back to business as usual. ”