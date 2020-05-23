Google Messages can finally add end-to-end encryption for RCS

An analysis of the latest Google Messages update suggests it might be getting closer to having end-to-end encryption for RCS, according to 9to5 Google (via APKMirror) Rich Communication Services, or RCSs, are the successors of SMS messaging and do what most other text messaging services do, but without the end-to-end encryption that applications like Signal and iMessage have. Its widespread adoption has been a little messy, but the major US cell phone operators. USA They announced late last year that they would offer RCS in 2020.

Google first introduced RCS chat as the primary texting platform for Android in 2018, and in November announced that it would actually launch it to users in the US. USA

An internal compilation of Google Messages v. 6.2 has multiple lines of code that provide clues to possible future features for the application, including 12 new strings that refer to encryption, according to 9to5 GoogleThe analysis. There is not enough information available to determine if the sender and recipient of text messages should be using the application for end-to-end encryption to take effect. Code updates suggest a setting that could allow users to decide whether to grant permission to other Android apps that have access to messages to view encrypted messages as well.

There is no way of knowing if Google will ever send the end-to-end encryption feature. But the company has previously said it was working on it, so it seems likely to happen.