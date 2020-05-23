Golf odds & # 39; The Match 2 & # 39 ;, prediction for Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will perform their long-awaited sequel to "The Match,quot; almost two years after the first. This time, the money at stake is not for them and they will not play alone.

"Tiger vs. Phil II,quot; has become "The Match: Champions for Charity," a special PGA pro-am event that Woods has paired with Peyton Manning and Mickelson with Tom Brady. Super Bowl championship champions will team up with top champion golfers to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief.

But with four of the best competitors of all time in the sport and the talks trash is already exchanging Ahead of this Sunday's game (3 p.m. ET, TNT, TBS, TruTV, HLN) at Medalist Golf Course (Hobe Sound, Florida), it's a less informal friendly game and a more intense battle for bragging rights.

When Woods and Manning play Mickelson and Brady on Sunday, the format will be match play with a different twist. For the first nine of the 18-hole tournament, scoring will be based on four balls (also known as "the best ball,quot;) and the lowest individual scorer will win the hole for his team. On the fifth hole, there will be a Challenge club: for the last nine, the game becomes a modified alternative format, in which both players from each team hit and alternate shots from the preferred drive.

The last time, when it was just Woods vs. Mickelson in November 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Mickelson managed an exciting upset as a +160 loser by winning on the fourth playoff hole, and with it, $ 9 million. This time, the four will donate $ 10 million combined to charities.

Here's a complete betting guide for The Match: Champions for Charity, including odds and prediction for Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady.

The Match: Champions for Charity Betting

Woods and Manning have been the favorites since "The Match,quot; was made official a month before the May 24 event. They started at -200, while Mickelson and Brady were at a familiar +160.

Woods and Manning have seen their odds drop to -195, but are tending to -225 and -230 with the game imminent. Mickelson and Brady's best odds are at +165 and their worst odds are at +190.

Regardless of how you cut it, Woods and Manning are expected to beat the heavyweights of Mickelson and Brady.

Prop bets for The Match: Champions for Charity

Here are the best bets for The Match: Champions for Charity:

Winner of hole 1: Tie -135 | Woods / Manning +250 | Mickelson / Brady +325

Tie -135 | Woods / Manning +250 | Mickelson / Brady +325 Leaders after 9 holes: Woods / Manning -115 | Mickelson / Brady +175 | Tie +400

Woods / Manning -115 | Mickelson / Brady +175 | Tie +400 Hole 4 closest to the pin after the tee shot: Wood +125 | Mickelson +150 | Manning +550 | Brady +700

Wood +125 | Mickelson +150 | Manning +550 | Brady +700 Hole 4 closest to the pin after tee shot (amateurs only): Manning -165 | Brady +125

Manning -165 | Brady +125 Closet from hole 4 to pin after tee shot (professionals only): Woods -130 | Mickelson EVEN

Woods -130 | Mickelson EVEN Hole where the match will be won: Holes 15-17 +115 | Hole 18 or additional holes +175 | Hole 14 or earlier +275

Holes 15-17 +115 | Hole 18 or additional holes +175 | Hole 14 or earlier +275 Will there be a hole in one? Yes +6600

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson

First consider that Woods has a 14-1 probability of winning the Masters 2020, which was delayed from April to November, while Mickelson is 50-1 for the same great tournament. Second, consider that Woods resides on Jupiter Island, Florida, or less than six miles away from Medalist, which gives him a great advantage of playing at home.

Woods, 44, has a victory during the current 2019-20 PGA Tour season, winning the ZOZO Championship in Japan last October. He also finished ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego in January.

Mickelson, 49, is no stranger to this position against Woods and he surpassed him in the first edition of "The Match,quot;. His most recent victory on the PGA tour was in February 2019 at the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Woods is the clear reason that his team has a considerable advantage for "The Match,quot;, but he also has a very good amateur teammate.

Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady

The retired Manning has two Super Bowl rings, while Brady has six. Manning has 186 regular-season wins as an NFL starting QB, while Brady is 219 and continues to count as he passes from the Patriots to the Buccaneers. Brady has the decided advantage face to face, going 11-6 vs. Manning in his career.

However, Manning receives the slight assent as the best golfer. He has an impressive 6.4 handicap, a little lower than Brady's 8.1.

Manning is older than 44 and has been out of the league for five years, and also gave him much more time to play golf than Brady. For example, Manning played in this year's AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing ninth with teammate Luke Donald, while Brady, 42, prior to his free agent move, did not participate.

Manning made an eagle at Pebble Beach this year, something Brady also experienced when paired with Ricky Barnes, in the same quartet with his now-former coach Bill Belichick, in 2014. But Manning also has experience with Woods that Brady doesn't have with Mickelson. . Manning played well with Woods during the past two shows at The Memorial in 2018 and 2019.

Considering all the recently retired and active notable QBs, Tony Romo, Ben Roethlisbeger, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan are better golfers than both. Going down to Manning vs. Brady, one can easily put Peyton first.

Prediction for The Match: Champions for Charity

There is a temptation to think that Mickelson can do it again with the help of Brady, the new Floridian. They have hoped to share it with their respective rivals with good shots off the field.

But when you consider that Woods and Manning can boast of being the best professional and amateur player at this event, in addition to Woods' experience of playing for his ward club, the order is high for Mickelson and Brady. With Woods losing to Mickelson in 2018, there is no doubt that revenge will provide further motivation, while Manning could use some sort of victory over Brady.

Winners: Woods-Manning, on 16 holes.