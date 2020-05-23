Gillian Anderson begs owner of Thai zoo to close exhibit after recent fire

Instagram

Teaming up with animal rights activists at PETA, the actress from & # 39; The X-Files & # 39; He seeks to send the animals, including an orangutan named Kat and a gorilla named Bua Noi, to the sanctuaries.

Star of "The X-Files" Gillian Anderson has written to the owner of a Thai zoo, urging him to close his collection of exotic animals after a fire.

The actress has partnered with animal rights activists at PETA in an attempt to shut down the exhibition at the Pata Zoo in Bangkok and send the animals to sanctuaries.

"On these difficult days, we are all experiencing the challenges of seclusion," writes Gillian. "I can't help but think of the animals at the Pata Zoo, which have experienced the same loneliness and isolation for years or even decades.

"In light of the recent fire that broke out at the zoo, I am writing to ask you to honestly reflect on what animal life is like there and to make a decision to close it."

Animals at the Pata Zoo include Kat, an orangutan, and Bua Noi, a gorilla who has been alone and behind bars since 1983.

PETA Asia officials have offered to help transfer all the animals to a sanctuary, where they will have "climbing trees, rolling grass, and many other animals to play with."

"As you surely know, the Pata Zoo has been called one of the saddest places in the world," adds Anderson in his letter to Kanit Sermsirimongkol. "By making the decision to close the zoo and send the animals to accredited sanctuaries with the help of my PETA friends, you can end the growing controversy and show the world that the animals deserve mercy."