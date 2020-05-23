Gigi Hadid already 'Some months I ask' during fashion week

Bradley Lamb
Zayn Malik's pregnant girlfriend reveals that she had already been pregnant while traveling the world for fashion weeks earlier this year.

Gigi hadid has revealed that she was already "pregnant for a few months" during Fashion Week earlier this year 2020.

The 25-year-old model is expecting her first child with a boyfriend. Zayn Malik, is believed to be a girl. And while she hasn't officially confirmed her expiration date, Gigi gave a few more details about her pregnancy when it was opened during a conversation with a makeup artist. Erin parsons at Maybelline's Instagram Live session on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Reflecting on how she is constantly accused of undergoing cosmetic surgery, Gigi said: "It's very funny, the things you see online. People think that I shape my eyebrows, like I shape my really arched eyebrows. Yes you look at photos of me, I've had these crazy raised eyebrows since I was born. "

"Also that people think I make fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round: I've had this since I was born … Especially the fashion month, when I was already a few months of preggo, you know. .. "

Gigi came out on the catwalk for numerous shows during fashion weeks around the world in February and early March.