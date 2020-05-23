George Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana honoring Soldiers at the Memorial Day event

WENN

Several celebrities such as Chris Evans, Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jennifer Garner have also enlisted to pay tribute to veterans at the upcoming televised event.

George Clooney and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the stars that pay tribute to US veterans. USA at the PBS National Memorial Day Concert on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Chris Evans, Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Garnerand Milo Ventimiglia are also included in the lineup for the show, with Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise used to organize the event.

Recorded from the homes of the stars, the live event will feature musical performances and appearances by other celebrities, who will salute Golden Star veterans, military and families, Wounded Warriors, and Covid-19 heroes, including first responders, doctors , nurses, supermarket employees, truckers, postal workers and everyone who works on the front lines in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Joe and I met in my office with a team of skeletons and a couple of cameramen," Sinise told Entertainment Tonight. "And obviously, we have thirty years of content from 30 years of doing this wonderful concert. So they are choosing special pieces and they will connect them. I think it will be a great show."

The couple also launched a new campaign, Emergency Combat Service COVID-19 at the Gary Sinise Foundation, to raise funds and help frontline workers during the health crisis.

The National Memorial Day Concert will air at 8 p.m. in the USA USA on PBS.