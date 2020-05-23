GBI arrest warrants say William Bryan attempted to "confine and arrest,quot; Ahmaud Arbery – Up News Info Tampa

DECATUR, Georgia (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) today held a press conference at its headquarters in Decatur, discussing its investigation into the alleged involvement of a third suspect in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds confirmed that William "Roddie,quot; Bryan, Jr. 50 was arrested around 5:35 p.m. yesterday. and charged him with criminal murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment in the February 23, 2020 shooting that killed Arbery.

Bryan is said to have filmed the shooting, which involved Travis and Gregory McMichael confronting Arbery while jogging in his neighborhood near Brunswick. The video shows that Arbery had stopped at the construction site of a house in the area. Bryan was booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Today, the GBI released copies of two arrest warrants for Bryan. One indicates that Bryan caused Ahmaud Arbery's death during the commission of a serious crime and accuses him of the false prison violation.

The other order indicates that Bryan attempted to confine and arrest Ahmaud Arbery without legal authority using a vehicle during the incident.

Reynolds said GBI has a few more things to do before turning the file over to Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes' office. He said this is GBI Day 16 of his role in the investigation.

Holmes spoke briefly, indicating that the Arbery family is grateful for the public interest in the case. She declined to answer questions about her next steps at this time, and urged people to allow her office to investigate the case in the courtroom.

Reynolds said a separate GBI team is conducting a second investigation into procedural misconduct by the Glynn County Police. They hope to complete it soon, and then they will turn the file over to the attorney general's office to decide the outcome.

Updated publication to include video.

Authorities said they do not expect to make any more arrests, but said this remains an active investigation. Check back for updates.