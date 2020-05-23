Garcelle Beauvais clarifies about dating Will Smith when her ex makes a cameo & # 39; RHOBH & # 39;

WENN / Avalon %MINIFYHTML5260a8edbc11947d54853533ff18b45a13% %MINIFYHTML5260a8edbc11947d54853533ff18b45a13%

In the latest episode of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & # 39 ;, the season 10 cast member meets up with Sheree Zampino and four other friends to catch up and talk about the ex.

Garcelle Beauvais has dropped a bomb on "The real housewives of Beverly Hills". When Will Smiththe ex-wife Sheree ZampinoMaking an appearance on the hit reality series, the 53-year-old actress took the opportunity to reveal to her friends that the two share a former mutual.

In the episode of Wednesday, May 20, Francesca "Fancy" Monroe de "The Jamie Foxx Show"She met up with Sheree and four other friends to catch up. When questioned about her love life, she first opened up about being caught by an ex-husband. Mike NilonIt is a matter.

"I thought I had married a person who would back me up and to find out I was cheating, there were no signs for me. I was shocked," Garcelle shared with her girls. This prompted Sheree to warn him, "My biggest obstacle would be not hating this man."

When Garcelle admitted that she "couldn't hate" the man her two twins Jax and Jaid Nilon, 12, love so much, Sheree noted, "Will and I, when we divorced, we never had a relationship that didn't have Trey in the center ". Trey is Sheree's 27-year-old son with Will.

At the mention of the "Aladdin"Actor, Garcelle couldn't resist revealing a secret, but she was obviously hesitant. Understand what the"Spider-Man: Homecoming"The actress was about to say, Sheree encouraged her," You can say it. "To the surprise of the other women, she admitted to dating Will in the past.

In her confessional, the actress who plays A.D.A. Valerie Heywood in "NYPD Blue"It sprouted," it was hot, "ensuring the romance took place before Sheree married him."The pursuit of happiness"Actor," he added, "I was single, I was single, you know, it happens in Hollywood."

This is not the first time that Garcelle has caused a stir with Will. In September 2018, she took a photo of them kissing from 1999 "Wild Wild West"To wish her a happy 50th birthday. Upon being met with strong criticism, she deleted the post and went to Twitter to explain:" Ok guys, it was supposed to be a fun post.

Garcelle Beauvais explained her controversial birthday post for Will Smith

"Too bad if I offended someone! If you are my followers, you know that it's all about raising people and being positive," he continued explaining. "Being human I made a mistake … Have a beautiful blessed day."