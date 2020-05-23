Founder of Unlimited Agency commercials TV spots reserved for A-Listers for decades – Up News Info

Sonjia Warren Brandon, who founded and managed the talent agency Commercials Unlimited and managed advertising bookings for hundreds of movie and television stars for decades, has died.

His death on May 8 in Los Angeles was from natural causes. The information was confirmed by Brandon's daughter Treva Brandon Scharf, who said her mother declined to reveal her age.

Brandon in an undated photograph

Courtesy of Treva Brandon Scharf.



Brandon was born the youngest of six sisters in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, and raised in Scotland.

After arriving in the US USA, He encountered CBS Television City, working for Rod Serling, John Frankenheimer and Playhouse 90. During a writers' strike, she met and married talent agent Paul Brandon, who helped her open Commercials Unlimited in 1970.

Operating in a male-dominated field, Brandon created a client list of hundreds of actors. His list included Robert Duvall, Dennis Miller, Rita Wilson, Dennis Quaid, Loni Anderson, Bo Derek, Burt Reynolds, Charlie Sheen, and Bernie Casey. His company had close ties to entertainment management firm Baker Messina and represented his client, Tim Allen, for commercials for 35 years.

"No one I know was more intimidating, attractive, loyal and loving than Sonjia," said Allen. "And damn it, she was fun."

In addition to telling jokes, Brandon's activities beyond negotiation included dancing and running. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, where he competed in slot machine tournaments with his sister, Nora.

"Sonjia was an important part of the Talent Agents Association and served on the board for decades," said ATA Executive Director Karen Stuart. “A brilliant and stunning businesswoman, she fought for women in the talent agency business and worked tirelessly within ATA to shed light on the importance of commercial business. In June 2018, the ATA Board recognized Sonjia's dedication to the talent agency business and awarded him a lifetime membership in ATA. We will miss her.

Along with his daughter, Brandon is survived by his son-in-law, Robby Scharf.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.