Fort Worth police search for 12-year-old girl last seen Thursday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are looking for Laloni Jones, 12, who has been missing since Thursday.

Jones was last seen around 7 p.m. at the YMCA located at the corner of Ederville Road Sandy Lane.

Police said he is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair that was combed into two buns.

Jones was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word "Vans,quot; in white letters, tattered white jeans, and black and yellow checkered shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately call the police at 817-392-4222.