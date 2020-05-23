Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

The great freedom fighters of our time seem to have changed their Attention from Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins to Pottery Barn, whose employees I selfishly prefer not to die of viruses rather than sell expensive couches to customers at all hours.

Former United States Representative Scott Stone, a Republican from North Carolina, launched an attack on Twitter on Friday. after seeing a local Pottery Barn announcement that they were now open from 11 a.m. at 5 p.m. "By appointment only." Retailers are slowly open in North Carolina after shutdown measures closed most businesses Pottery Barn between them. Still, the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, and stores are trying to use capacity limits and other measures to allow for social distancing.

Appointment-only hours are a good way to control capacity and protect customers and staff. And yet, Stone sees this little inconvenience to him as an affront to Liberty:

It has not finished!

Oh, but there is more!

Mecklenburg County is lucky they have only had 72 deaths, but like everyone who knows even the slightest bit about viruses, and that apparently doesn't include Rep. Scott Stoneunderstand, low death counts do not mean the virus is expired. In fact, 72 deaths in a county of 1.1 million they are not even few considering the whole nation of New Zealand had only 21 deaths in total, and still closed for almost two months.

I hope we see more and more of these deranged "freedom fighters "as economies continue to reboot, as the act of calling a store ahead of time seems like a violation too much for some casual furniture buyers. I hope everyone had a good week and have a good holiday weekendexcept for Scott Stone.