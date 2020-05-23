Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf arrested on internal charges

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested Friday in Palm Desert, California, about 110 miles southeast of Los Angeles, and charged with domestic assault.

Leaf, 44, was taken to the Larry D. Smith correctional facility and then released after he posted a $ 5,000 bond, according to online records from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

His next court date is scheduled for September 25.

Leaf was third in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1997 after throwing 34 touchdown passes for Washington State and leading the Cougars to a Rose Bowl appearance. He was selected second in the 1998 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, an election after the Colts chose Peyton Manning.

Leaf's rookie season with the Chargers was a disaster. The great falls, Mont. Native threw just two touchdowns to 15 interceptions in nine starts.

In 1999, Leaf underwent shoulder surgery and was suspended four games after a profane tirade directed against then-general manager Bobby Beathard.

He played just 21 games for San Diego before joining between the Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Seahawks.

Leaf's career ended with only 25 NFL games played. He threw 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

He went to prison in 2012 for violating his Texas probation by breaking into a house in Montana to steal prescription drugs.

Last summer, Leaf started working for ESPN as a college football analyst. He has also worked for the Pac-12 network.