Former Hollywood executive William Sadleir arrested for stealing $ 1.7M in aid from COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Beverly Hills man and founder of independent Hollywood film distribution company Aviron Pictures was arrested Friday by the FBI on allegations that he fraudulently received $ 1.7 million through the federal government's paycheck protection program.

William Sadleir, 66, allegedly requested and received the money on behalf of Aviron Pictures, despite being fired from the company in late 2019.

According to the Justice Department, Sadleir received three different PPP loans totaling $ 1.7 million for three different Aviron entities.

Within days of JPMorgan Chase approving and transferring the loans, about $ 1 million was diverted to Sadleir's personal accounts, which he used to pay credit cards, car loans, and other personal expenses for him and his wife, the US Attorney's Office. USA reports.

"These funds were designed to be a lifeline for companies struggling to stay afloat during the current crisis," said Paul Delacourt, Assistant Director-In-Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "The FBI is committed to maintaining the integrity of the PPP and will hold those who cheat the system accountable at the expense of American taxpayers."

Sadleir was arrested on charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, false statements to a financial institution, and false statements to the Small Business Administration.

He also faces separate federal charges from New York on charges that he stole $ 30 million from an investor while with Aviron Pictures, according to Variety.

Since its founding in 2017, Aviron has distributed several films, including "A Private War,quot;, "Serenity,quot; and "Destination Wedding,quot;.

The PPP program has faced serious criticism over allegations that large companies were able to obtain loans while small companies were forgotten.

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the richest sports franchises in the world, somehow got $ 4.6 million in PPP money last month.

Money from the $ 349 billion PPP program, which was passed as part of the Coronavirus Economic Relief and Relief Act (CARES) in late March, ran out so quickly that Congress was forced to pass a second aid package in April that includes another $ 310 billion