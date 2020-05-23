Former Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf arrested on suspicion of domestic assault – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML772e8eedc980016c6181201b89ac2d5613% %MINIFYHTML772e8eedc980016c6181201b89ac2d5613%

– Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested Friday afternoon in Palm Desert on suspicion of domestic assault, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

Leaf, 44, has had a series of legal problems, dating back to 2009, and served time in a Montana prison on a guilty plea to theft and drug possession charges.

Leaf played for the San Diego Chargers in the 1998 and 2000 seasons, missing the 1999 season due to a shoulder injury. He spent the 2001 preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was released before the start of the season.

He played four games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001 and was released after the season, ending his playing career.

Leaf is being held on $ 5,000 bail and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

