For youth sports organizers, the right call has never been more important

Tournament organizers pledged to host their annual volleyball event in Orlando, Florida, the largest of its kind and what would have been the nation's first major youth sports event in more than two months. But even after the American Athletic Union announced additional precautions last week to account for the risks associated with the new coronavirus, teams across the country withdrew. For them, it was too early, and AAU was late to the same conclusion and postponed the event.

"We thought we had our 'dotted' and 'crossed' points, but then concerns arose that we might get there a little earlier," said AAU President Roger Goudy. “Not for a second did anyone think he was insecure. But if it was questionable, then it wasn't worth doing. I could never live with myself if someone got sick as a result of something we did. "

Youth sport in the coronavirus era is a murky swamp of questions with no simple answers. As states begin to relax restrictions, many leagues and organizers are optimistic, children will soon play games and participate in organized activities.

"Frankly, when Covid-19 first happened, I thought youth sports would be one of the last things that would come back," said Wayne Moss, executive director of the National Council on Youth Sports. "As things progress, it seems that things could happen much faster than we may have anticipated."

But like Goudy and the AAU, they're all overcoming obstacles and overcoming obstacles, and most find that charting a path back to the game isn't easy. What do evolving local regulations allow? Do you need to modify the rulebook and gameplay? What is the legal responsibility and what happens if someone associated with a team or league tests positive for the virus? And perhaps most pressing: Will the volunteers, game officials, coaches and players want to come back so soon?

Youth sports is a $ 19 billion industry in this country, by some estimates, and this pandemic is causing major economic damage. The challenges reflect some of the issues that have hampered professional sports league plans to restart the game, but organizers generally lack deep pockets, lack centralized governance, an even more dire financial forecast, and a giant population of participants. who are eager for an athletic outing but are also afraid to return to action as soon.

"There is this tension right now," said Tom Farrey, director of the Aspen Institute's Sports and Society Program, which has led webinars and discussions on the subject. “Many parents are concerned about going back. But the youth sports industry is eager to get it going again, in part because it's their business. They have mortgages to pay. "

While many league organizers are still sorting through plans and waiting for local governments to act, a youth baseball tournament in Missouri made world news by hosting games this month, and many other leagues and teams plan to start practices in the coming weeks.

"The idea that we return to youth sports before we have even returned to schools is surprising," said Lauren Sauer, director of operations for the Johns Hopkins Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response. "Obviously, there is a definite benefit for children returning to sports and activity: bonding, exercise, impact on mental health. That said, sport creates, to varying degrees, environments in which it is more likely have exposures. "

But as Goudy discovered, exercising all available security measures won't make everyone feel comfortable. Last week, in a post-University of Maryland national survey, two-thirds of Americans said they expect meetings of 10 or more people who will not be safe until at least the end of July. That includes the 24 percent who thought it would take until 2021 for such meetings to be safe.

Goudy's organization has been around since 1888, surviving wars, depressions, and past pandemics. Now serving 700,000 young athletes in 41 sports, summer is supposed to be their busiest period of tournaments, travel games, and league games.

"We are aware that we are going to lose a lot of teams in many of our events," said Goudy. "We understand. What makes me feel comfortable: You don't have to come to our event. It is strictly voluntary. It is not like public education. If you want to come, you come. It still goes back to personal choice. "

Even as states loosen regulations, many are using a phased approach, allowing business and activities to slowly resume, public health experts say the coronavirus will continue to pose a threat, particularly where large groups gather. of people. That complicates things for those who want to open their fields while assuring parents that it is safe to do so.

Leagues and event organizers have been busy formulating return-to-play guidelines to establish the proper safeguards. But without a centralized organizing body, there is no universal plan. The CDC has issued some general guidelines this week that it carefully calls "considerations," but most leagues and organizations are creating their own guidelines or seeking guidance from regional or national governing bodies, and the suggestions vary widely.

"What worries me is that there will be organizations that will play again without any particular consideration, just because they are eager to get out," Moss said.

Little League, the world's largest youth sports organization with around 6,000 baseball and softball leagues serving 1.8 million children in the United States alone, initially suspended the game in March and eventually had to cancel its main event, the Little League World Series. Still, it's still hopeful that leagues can adjust their calendars and give kids a chance to play their seasons, even if that means scheduling games for fall.

He released his mitigation guidelines on Wednesday, a 42-page manual covering everything from league finances to team snacks and gaming. Among the virus-related settings: high hand and fist clashes are off limits; masks and gloves are recommended for coaches and umpires; players must be spaced six feet apart in the shelters; no sunflower seeds, gum, or spitting; umpires may call balls and shots from behind the pitcher's mound instead of behind the plate.

"We hope this provides some guidance for the coming months," said Pat Wilson, the Little League's senior vice president of operations. “But one thing we recognize is that we may have to evolve them over time. We will continue to do that. Some things may not be necessary, and some things will vary from state to state. We cannot predict the future. "

The US Specialty Sports Association. The US, one of the nation's largest youth sports providers, was one of the first to issue return-to-play guidelines, a May 1 memo calling for expanding canoes in baseball; eliminate soccer players who spit on the field; A 1: 1 parent-player ratio is required for some sports, while spectators are discouraged from attending others and encouraged to wear masks most of the time. The organization is hosting a baseball tournament this weekend in Viera, Florida, for 70 youth teams and was the subject of an article by the Aspen Institute this week that tested whether USSSA is hosting events too soon and whether its guidelines, drafted by the directors. individual sports of the organization, They are enough.

Refusing to comment specifically on the Aspen Institute article, USSSA Executive Director Donny DeDonatis III said in an email this week that "the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, family members and other supporters is the number one priority. one from USSSA. "

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, lifted all restrictions on youth sports, allowing organized activities for children to resume, with immediate effect.

"We are confident that parents can make decisions together with doctors and community leaders and coaches," he said.

Organizers make it clear that leagues must first adhere to state and local government safety rules and regulations, creating a mix of standards that vary from community to community. In Texas, for example, some leagues may start practicing next week. Other places could be watching a summer without any organized games.

"Among the things that really make me more nervous: people will look for places," Sauer said. "They will find a city where they are allowed to return to sporting events, and let's say it is just above a state line, so they will put a travel event there instead of their own city." The virus is not going to respect state borders. "

Triple Crown Sports is a Colorado-based company that organizes 115 sporting events each year in 35 states. Keri King, the company's chief executive, says right now, "Every day feels like a new storm in a crisis." You are trying to reschedule tournaments and come across a network of regulations that vary by community and change often.

A baseball tournament planned for June in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was canceled this week after a community outcry that included a petition with 2,500 signatures. At the same time, King is moving forward with a softball tournament next week in Oklahoma City, where he says the community "welcomes us with open arms."

"Everyone has to consider a risk-reward balance," he said. “What you end up having is a disjointed effort where each person must make the best decision for himself. For us, if we get a product that makes people sick, we will not have business in the future. Therefore, it is essential that if we play, it is done with security protocols. "

Many leagues, even in the absence of formal guidelines, are eager to restart. While most view sports as an important summer medium, there are also financial considerations. King, for example, has had to lay off 15 percent of its staff, resign another 25 percent, and cut wages and hours for the rest.

Most youth sports organizations rely on registration fees to raise funds, which means they have no income if they are not running games and practices. The dramatic losses led many of the youth sports organizations to join and form the PLAY Coalition, which now has around 3,500 programs of all sizes. Its steering committee distributed a letter to congressional legislators last month requesting $ 8.5 billion in aid to help youth sports overcome the crisis.

"We all started comparing notes and saying, 'Oh my, this is a very fragmented industry,'" said Jeremy Goldberg, a member of the coalition steering committee and president of LeagueApps, a space technology company. "It is a vacuum of any kind of real leadership. People are trying to do things on their own, and what is happening in Washington was disconnected from what is happening on the ground."

The result was a House Bill introduced last week by Representative Max Rose, DN.Y., requesting a relief fund to help the youth sports organization and tax credits for families that cover costs related to the sport.

Sports organizers have been looking for different ways to resume activities. Some intend to focus on small groups and practices, and many have already taken advantage of the virtual setup.

Farrey of the Aspen Institute said that organizations may find that formal play is not the best way to resume activities, and coaches may conduct drills and practices in ways that maintain social distancing practices.

"Do we have to dive into games and tournaments again? I don't think we will, "he said." Part of the problem is that we've equated youth sports in this country with organized games. What children want most from the sports experience is to be with their peers in some way and have the opportunity to improve. You can get a lot of that out of carefully structured practice. "

Many are counting on the crisis to cause some fundamental changes to the youth sports landscape, closing some smaller operations, turning the world of high-priced tournaments around, increasing the focus on health and safety, and perhaps shifting the emphasis from high-end clubs to voluntary community organizations.

For now, even as leagues, camps and tournaments compete to play again, they are still immersed in a varying degree of uncertainty. AAU has rescheduled their Junior National Volleyball Championship for July, hoping that parents, coaches and teams will feel more comfortable traveling to Orlando a month later.

"We are trying to do what we think is right for the children and for our volunteers," said Goudy, president of the AAU. "Sometimes it seems like no matter who you're talking to, there are different stories going on about the coronavirus itself, and what states, counties, and cities are doing." It has been a challenge. But we will continue trying to work with those people who are informed because we are not health experts. We know how to organize events. "