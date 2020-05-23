Firefighters fight 10,000-acre fire in Las Animas County

%MINIFYHTMLd78b86e29d043e0f0e9853d6e8a91d5113% %MINIFYHTMLd78b86e29d043e0f0e9853d6e8a91d5113%

Las Ánimas County firefighters are fighting a nearly 10,000-acre fire that has threatened four isolated structures.

The forest fire sparked Wednesday morning as a result of lightning, and a combination of unusually hot weather and strong winds caused its spread, the Colorado Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

The fire, 10 miles northwest of Kim, has been difficult to fight due to its location near steep canyons and cliffs, authorities said. As of Friday night, it was 0% contained.

Las Animas County Emergency Management, the Kim Volunteer Fire Department, the Fowler Volunteer Fire Department and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control have provided resources to fight the fire, according to the press release.

Authorities reminded the public that Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect in Las Animas County.