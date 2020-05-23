Fire destroys warehouse on San Francisco fishing pier – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb6c8fb31b8cc280230c414a9d6937c7313% %MINIFYHTMLb6c8fb31b8cc280230c414a9d6937c7313%

SAN FRANCISCO – A fire engulfed a warehouse at the San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf early Saturday, sending a thick plume of smoke over the coast and threatening to spread to a historic World War II ship before firefighters controlled the calls.

A firefighter sustained a hand injury while fighting the fire in a soccer field-sized warehouse at Pier 45, said San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Baxter said that after the fire subsided, investigators toured the building to determine if there were homeless people inside.

"That is something of serious concern, that is why we are actively trying to confirm if someone saw someone in this building," he told KGO-TV.

"As far as we know … no one is supposed to be in the building and we hope … that there are no victims," ​​he said.

However, at least two workers told the San Francisco Chronicle that they were inside the fish processing and storage warehouse when the fire broke out before dawn.

Alejandro Arellano, who works for La Rocca Seafood, was cleaning a fish storage locker when the fire started shortly after 4 a.m.

"I saw a lot of smoke. A few minutes later, it shoots everywhere, ”he said. "It was very, very scary. I've never seen anything like this. "

The fire passed through the warehouse near the end of the concrete pier, causing its walls to collapse, Baxter said. The flames scorched the first fire truck to respond to the scene, forcing firefighters to turn their hoses on the vehicle to save it, he said.

More than 130 firefighters battled the flames, and some used ladder trucks to soak the warehouse from above. A fireboat was used to protect SS Jeremiah O’Brien, a freedom boat that stormed Normandy on D-Day in 1944.

"Our firefighters absolutely saved SS Jeremiah O’Brien during this fire as the flames pinched the side of this ship," said Baxter.

The ship docks at Pier 45 and is among the many tourist attractions at the Pier, a maritime hub for San Francisco Bay cruises, as well as fishing boats that catch the day's catch. Visitors come for the Dungeness crabs, the clams served in sourdough bread bowls, the sea lions hanging on the floating docks, and the shops and curios at Pier 39.

The shops and restaurants on the pier have been closed by the city order to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus and were expected to reopen on May 31.

The fire was limited at the end of the pier, a long way from the Musée Mécanique and its historical arcade games and the popular Alioto & # 39; s restaurant.

Fishing companies that have been operating from Pier 45 said the fire exacerbated an already difficult trading climate caused by the pandemic.

Kenny Belov, owner of seafood wholesaler TwoXSea, told the Chronicle that his building near the warehouse was not damaged, but was concerned that a blackout on the dock could ruin the fish in his freezer.

"It's not that I ever needed this, but the fishing industry didn't need it now," Belov said. "It is surreal. Obviously, we have had difficulties in the last few months, with (closed) restaurants. … Of all the problems in the world, this one is not great. But it is frustrating."

Coast Guard crew members and police helped keep other boats away from the dock.

Fire investigators were evaluating any damage to the pier and were investigating the cause of the fire, Baxter said.