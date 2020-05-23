Filmfare Recommends: Salman Khan Hits Released at Eid

For the past decade or so, Salman Khan has been dominating our movie screens with huge successes. It all started with Dabangg (2010) and continued until Bharat (2019). This year, thanks to the coronavirus, there will be no launch of Salman Khan in Eid. We are sure everyone is eager to see Bhai on the big screen soon. But all that would happen only when the blockade is lifted and things return to normal. Introducing a Salman Khan Eid playlist shows the years to add to your movie-watching pleasure. We are sure that seeing them in excess will surely satiate your Salman Khan fetish for the moment. Enjoy!

Director: Abhinav Kashyap.Cast: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Anupam Kher

The film introduced us to the coolest cop in the world of Hindi cinema: Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan. Chulbul adores his mother (Dimple Kapadia), respects his stepfather (Vinod Khanna) and is affectionate towards his stepbrother Makkhi (Arbaaz Khan). We see his courtship Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha), who made his film debut. Her happy life becomes lucky when Chedi Singh (Sonu Sood) murders her mother. Chedi tries to harm his entire family, but Chulbul overcomes all obstacles. When he finds out about Chedi's involvement in the murder of his mother, Chulbul strangles him to death. It was a total paisa vasool movie and also marked Sonakshi Sinha's debut. He earned 14.50 cr at the box office.

Bodyguard (2011)

Director: Siddique

Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditya Pancholi, Chetan Hansraj, Raj Babbar, Hazel Keech, Mahesh Manjrekar, Reema Debnath

Bodyguard was a remake of Siddique's Malayalam film of the same name, which was released a year earlier. He depicted Salman Khan as the bodyguard of a much younger girl Divya (Kareena Kapoor) who falls in love with him. She calls him from another number pretending to be someone else and Lovely Singh (Salman) falls in love with the voice. She wants to reveal her identity and elope with him, but when she comes to know that her father-in-law can kill him for it, she doesn't do the same. Meanwhile, her friend Maya (Hazel Keech) pretends to be the caller and they get married. Years later, when they meet again, Lovely learns that Divya was the one who had been calling him all along. Maya has already passed away and Lovely and Maya's young son, who knows about his mother's secret by reading his diary, helps reunite Lovely and Divya. The film made Rs 21.60 million on the first day of the premiere.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Director: Kabir Khan.

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad

The film marked Salman Khan's entry into the Yash Raj camp. Follow the adventures of an Indian spy named Tiger (Salman Khan), who is accused of retrieving confidential information before he falls into the hands of Pakistan and ends up falling in love with Pakistani agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif), who is sent on a similar mission by your government. The film was filmed extensively abroad in places like Dublin, Istanbul and Havana. It was one of the first Indian films to be filmed in Cuba. He was praised for his stunts that were performed primarily by a foreign crew. Not only Salman but Katrina also participated vigorously in the work of specialists. The film turned out to be a huge blockbuster and led to a sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film earned Rs 32.93 million on its opening day.

Kick (2014)

Director: Sajid Nadiadwala

Cast: Starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernández, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty

Salman Khan plays a man named Devi who likes to take risks for the emotion he feels from them. He calls these emotions kick. He is also a kind of Robin Hood figure called the Devil who steals from the rich and gives to the poor. He is the target of an honest police officer Himanshu Tyagi (Randeep Hooda). Devil always teases Himanshu and often tells him of his plans beforehand and even later executes them without issue. He is doing everything for the sake of homeless children and knowing that his intentions are good, Himanshu lets him go even when he knows Devi's true identity. The film was inspired by the hit telugu Kick starring Ravi Teja. His stunts were highly admired and due to his box office success, there are plans for a sequel. He earned 26.40 million rupees on his opening day.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Director: Kabir Khan.

Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

A 5-year-old girl (Harshaali Malhotra) from Pakistan separates from her mother at an Indian railway station. Lost and hungry, she finds refuge in the home of Pawan (Salman Khan), an ardent Hanuman devotee, a devout Hindu and from a wrestling family. Pawan promises to unite the girl with her family and during the course of this journey, the film moves from the heart of Punjab, through the deserts of Rajasthan, over the snowy mountains of Kashmir. The film spread Hindu-Muslim unity, India-Pakistan. He made Salman Khan a kind of messiah. He didn't play the normal-action hero here who could fight twenty thugs with one of his hands tied behind his back, but he took a nonviolent approach to conflict. The film was a box office success not only in India but also abroad. He earned Rs 27.25 million on his opening day.

Sultan (2016)

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma

Sultan was the classic loser story with a different twist. Salman Khan played Sultan, a traditional village fighter who loves a girl named Aarfa (Anushka Sharma) who is also a fighter. He wins matches to impress her and becomes a fighter nationally and internationally, eventually representing India at the Olympics. Salman Khan loses direction after succeeding and begins to neglect her when she needs it most. Feeling disgusted with him after losing her son, she initially abandons him. To get her back, take part in an MMA competition and train hard for it. Your goal is to build a blood bank in memory of your dead son with the prize money. She returns to him when he is injured and motivates him to win the tournament when he finds out his intention. He is able to open a blood bank in the name of his late son with the money earned and also retrieves it. It was a performance full of emotional ups and downs and both Salman and Anushka made you support their characters. The film earned Rs 36.54 crore on its opening day.

Tubelight (2017)

Director: Kabir Khan.

Cast: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Om Puri, Matin Rey Tangu, Zhu Zhu

The film is an adaptation of the 2015 American film Little Boy and its story revolves around the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Laxman Singh Bisht (Salman Khan) has been a bit strange ever since he was a child and therefore His friends and acquaintances have called him Tubelight ever since. His brother recruited into the army during the 1962 conflict and is presumed to be missing in action. Meanwhile, a Chinese woman living in Kolkata has been temporarily transferred with her young son to their village, and Laxman befriends them. A magician has told him that fate can move mountains and apparently causes an earthquake using his mental powers. He manages to find his brother, who has lost his memory. Later, fortunately, the memories of Bharat return. This anti-war film earned Rs 21.15 million on its opening day.

Race 3 (2018)

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernández, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah

It was a pure Salman Khan festival all the way. A dysfunctional and ultra-rich family, shady businesses, fast cars, high-speed chases, daring women, macho men, and enough plot twists to make Abbas Mustan groggy with joy, Race 3 has all of this and more. And in addition to the razor-sharp action, it's also a Karan Johar movie in the background, with "it's all about loving your family,quot; as the main theme. The main plot of the film revolves around Salman and his family on a mission to retrieve a hard drive containing videos of politicians indulging in sexual vice. And in the course of that, everyone's core identity is revealed and a dozen skeletons come out of the closet. Salman is disguised as a one-man army in the movie and takes out an entire army of thugs alone. What more could you really want? The film earned Rs 29.17 crore on its opening day.

Bharat (2019)

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Kulkarni, Aasif Sheikh, Kumud Mishra, Tabu

The Indian partition serves as the focal point of the film. Eight-year-old Bharat releases his younger sister's hands as they board a train that will take the family to India from Pakistan. The father (Jackie Shroff) poses to look for her and both do not see each other again. The incident haunts Bharat (Salman Khan) all his life and influences all his decisions. So much so that, in fact, he decides to give up marriage with the love of his life Kumud (Katrina Kaif) because of this. The way he finally finds the closure forms the crux of the film. The basic idea of ​​the film, taken from the Korean hit Ode To My Father (2014), is to show the history of a nation through the life experience of a single citizen. Unity and universal brotherhood are celebrated, just like the vast reach of Bollywood movies. The film also addresses the fact that, even after all these years, Partition's scars have not healed. That the people who suffered are still looking for answers. Salman Khan is the perfect heroic figure in the film: He cares for everyone, is loyal to his friends, is devoted to his family, and has a strong sense of justice. The film earned Rs 42.30 million on its opening day.