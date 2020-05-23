Fighter Hana Kimura is dead at 22

Professional wrestler and Terrace of the house star Hana Kimura is dead. She was 22 years old.

Up News Info reports that Kimura's death was confirmed on Friday by Stardom Wrestling, the Japanese wrestling organization that replicated it. Even if there was no cause of death, the Washington Post He says Kimura made a series of disturbing tweets shortly before his death, some referring to repeated incidents of cyber-bullying:

“Almost 100 frank opinions every day. He couldn't deny that he was hurt. I'm dead, "he wrote." Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, sorry. "

Kimura was an award-winning fighter; her mother, Kyoko Kimura, was also a fighter. Stardom Wrestling asked fans to "[p] lease be respectful and allow a little time for things to process" in a cheep announcing his death.