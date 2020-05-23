Fighter and reality TV star Hana Kimura dies at 22 after insinuating cyberbullying

Twitter

The 22-year-old star of & # 39; Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 & # 39; Netflix died after he posted a series of messages that raised concerns on social media.

Japanese professional wrestler and reality star Hana Kimura He has died at 22 years old.

Hana, Netflix star "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020"He died after posting messages hinting that he had been the victim of cyber bullying. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"We regret to report that our Hana Kimura passed away," a Stardom Wrestling statement read on Twitter, confirming the sad news. "Please be respectful and allow a little time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with your family and friends."

After his passing, fans around the world became aware of the star's latest social media post, which resulted in "goodbye" after a series of tweets that sparked concern.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me," read one message. "I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry."