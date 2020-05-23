FBI Identifies Texas Naval Base Shooter Adam Salim Alsahli – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Corpus Christi Adam Salim Alsahli was identified by the FBI as the suspect who died in the Thursday morning shooting at N.A.S. Corpus Christi Naval Air Station.

The agency officially confirmed it on Friday now that family members have been notified.

UPDATE: Now that family members have been notified, the FBI officially confirms that the suspect on Thursday #CorpusNASShooting He has been identified as Adam Salim Alsahli, 20 years old. #HOUNEWS – FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) May 22, 2020

The 20-year-old tried to speed through a door in the base of a vehicle and opened fire on security workers, US officials told The Associated Press. A female sailor who is a member of the security force at the base was beaten but was able to turn around and press a switch that raised a barrier, preventing the vehicle from reaching the base.

Alsahli got out of the vehicle and died in an exchange of fire with security personnel, officials said, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of an ongoing investigation.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as "terrorism-related," FBI Special Agent Leah Greeves said at a news conference Thursday afternoon, and investigators were working to determine if there was a second person of interest in the community. .

Greeves did not elaborate on a potential motive or specify what led investigators to believe the shooting is linked to terrorism. Federal investigators also did not provide any information about the "second related potential person of general interest in the community,quot; or why they believe that is the case.