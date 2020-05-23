Fat Joe advises DMX to cancel rap battle with Eminem

WENN

Weighing the possible VERZUZ battle between the two rap stars, & # 39; What & # 39; s Luv? & # 39; The rapper shares his belief that the creator of hits & # 39; X Gon & # 39; Give It to Ya & # 39; will lose to his collaborator & # 39; Read Back & # 39 ;.

Fat Joe he has urged his fellow rapper DMX to rethink his next rap battle with Eminem Because there is no way I can win.

Producer N.O.R.E. I recently let go of the VERZUZ battle series bosses Timbaland and Swizz beatz They were organizing a royal battle between Slim Shady and DMX, during which the two hip-hop icons will go head-to-head with a selection of their biggest hits.

But as the world waits for the battle of rap for centuries, Eminem's "Lean Back" contributor Fat Joe is urging DMX to suspend him or prove a crushing defeat.

"I don't think anybody can screw with Eminem," Joe told the stars of the Drink Champs podcast. Lenny S, DJ EFNand N.O.R.E. "DMX had the greatest hits in the world, one of the best rappers of all time. Legendary, iconic, superhero. And everything I say is discreet, it's bigger than that."

"But there is something about that white boy (Eminem) and his fans."

And to prove his point, Fat Joe recalled the work that Eminem did on the "Lean Back" track, revealing: "He sent me that same verse 30 different times, saying it in a different tone, a lighter tone … he wouldn't " t make up your mind. 30 different takes and verses … The same verse …! Different flows … This guy is so perfectionist. "

In the meantime, Beenie Man and Bounty killer They have been confirmed as the latest stars to fight through VERZUZ on Instagram Live this weekend, May 23.

"MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 5/23 @grunggaadzilla vs @kingbeenieman … Sound Clash edition. Are you ready?!? #VERZUZ," says a post on the rap battle company's website.

The two dancehall giants have a real-life rivalry, which peaked when Beenie Man married ex-Bounty Killa lover Michelle Downer (D & # 39; Angel) Since then they have minimized the dispute and last year (19) shared a stage at the Reggae Sumfest 2019.