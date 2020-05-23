Fans notice something unusual about Ariana Grande in Rain on Me, stuck with U videos featuring Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber

Fans have noticed something unusual about Ariana Grande in her latest videos and they're ringing. First, in early May, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber collaborated on the fundraising song "Stuck With U,quot; and fans immediately noticed something different about Ariana's appearance. Before and after photos of the "7 Rings,quot; singer are going viral, and people continue to point out why they think Ariana Grande had plastic surgery. The most immediate concern is the size of Ariana Grande's lips. Fans think Ariana has gone overboard with too many lip fillers and are not silent about it. When Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande released the "Stuck With U,quot; video, people started ringing about the size of Ariana's lips.

The problem was addressed in the next issue of Star on June 1, 2020, where the publication spoke to plastic surgeon Dr. Alexander Rivkin, who discussed the situation.

Speaking to the store, Dr. Rivkin stated the following.

"Her lips look good, but a little big for her face. You can see that his lip has grown because his upper lip is slightly larger than his lower lip. "

Many celebrities who use lip fillers have had problems where their upper lip becomes noticeably larger than their lower lip. The glance throws the proportions of the face. Actress Lisa Rinna suffered from this for many years and was finally able to fix her lips.

You can watch the video with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, where their lips are believed to have been altered below.

You may see a video about Ariana Grande's facial transformation below, as many people suspect that Ariana has gotten under the knife and altered more than just her lips.

Although some celebrities actually draw her lip liner out of her natural lip liner to create the look of fuller lips (this is one of Kylie Jenner's tricks) it doesn't seem like Ariana is using cosmetics to enhance her lip size, instead it was filled.

Star spoke to dermatologist Dr. Peterson Pierre, who also agreed with Dr. Rivkin that Ariana was using lip fillers for her pout.

"Obviously she has had lip fillers. She is beautiful, but it would look better if her upper lip was a little smaller."

You can watch Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga in their new top trending video "Rain On Me,quot; below.

What do you think of Ariana Grande's lips? Do you notice the change? Do you think he stopped at lip fillers or do you think he also had plastic surgery?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer for Tamp Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



