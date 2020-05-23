Exotic cats from Justin Bieber's savanna are huge, and the tiger king has just found his rival

OK, let's go in: remember in August when Justin Bieber adopted two little Savannah cats and called them Sushi and Tuna?
And then when Sushi ran away for a month and was later found by lifestyle icon Sandra Lee?
Well today I got an update on the cats seen while watching Justin and Hailey's Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on duty, and to my surprise, they are no longer so small.
While Justin was talking about how he makes their marriage work, one of the cats decided to take a walk around the room and, no joke, my eyes almost popped out of my head!
Me, while I see:
Look how HUGE this leopard is, erm, I mean, cat is. I'm talking quadruple the size of Justin's hand:
I immediately had to look up pictures of Savannah cats to see how big they can get and, OMG, this is what appeared!
It wouldn't be okay with a cat that size in my apartment.
On the other hand, Savannah cats are exotic cats, and generally cost $ 35,000. I don't have that kind of money anyway.
So yes. Justin's cats are huge and I am poor. That is all.
