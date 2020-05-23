Exclusive: Rhea Chakraborty & # 39; s reveals the secret of her beautiful skin.

Rea Chakraborty reveals her beauty secret

Rhea Chakraborty, who started out as VJ on MTV, made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2013 and then appeared in films like Sonali Cable, Jalebi. Rhea reveals her beauty secret in an exclusive interview with Filmfare.

What do you think is the secret of radiant skin?

I drink a lot of water and sleep on time. I think sleeping according to the circadian rhythm has really helped my skin.

Is there a daily skincare regimen that you follow?

I definitely wash my face at night and use coconut oil on my face. I also do a lot of DIY beauty tricks at home. Mixing curd and honey for your skin is something I love.



What are your wellness tips for maintaining good skin?

Well-being and good skin go hand in hand. So exercising is the best medicine for your skin. Because it opens your pores and you just shine. And even a good headstand or a good yoga session due to the blood flow to the face. Well-being is definitely very important from the point of view of fitness for your skin and, apart from that, what really matters is what you eat. Because what you eat is that reflection on your skin. So more homemade food and vegetables you eat. And I know everyone says so, but it's true. It will help your skin.

What is the beauty secret of the tour?

Coconut oil. I drink it, apply it to my face. And I can't emphasize it enough.

A current obsession with beauty …

Currently, I am obsessed with doing different types of DIY at home. In fact, we are in quarantine, so I like the fruit I prepare for breakfast: papaya, blueberry … I like to mix it with oatmeal, vitamin E capsule and apply it to my face.

.

Have you experienced any beauty trends lately?

I don't actually have a lot of trends, but I tried brown rice water on my hair and skin and it really works.

A homemade or ritual beauty treatment that you swear …

I make an amazing hair oil that is basically two parts olive oil, two parts almond oil, one part castor oil and I microwave it in 15 seconds and apply it. I use it once a week on my hair. It really really helps.

Your 2 homemade face masks?

1. Two tablespoons of yogurt and one tablespoon of honey.

2. A tablespoon of cream, a tablespoon of honey, a little vitamin E, a little olive oil.

Do carbon masks work for you?

I'm not a big fan of the carbon mask. I feel like the coal is dusty and dirty.



What is your favorite beauty look for a red carpet event?

I love clean, pretty and simple makeup, which is a bit shiny. Good base and a little blush.



What do you define as sexy?

Simply being natural is what floats my boat. For me less is more. It's sexy