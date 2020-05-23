European defense and "strategic autonomy,quot; are also victims of the coronavirus

But even in the negotiations leading up to the European Union virus during the next seven-year budget, more controversial than usual due to the gap created by Brexit, military spending was destroyed. The European Commission cut the defense fund by more than half, to € 6 billion. The proposed funding for military mobility was reduced from 6.5 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros, then from 1.5 billion euros and now, in the latest proposal, to zero.