Erica Mena will tackle her lactation trip this coming Monday

Erica Mena announced to her fans that she will answer all kinds of questions about her lactation trip this Monday. Check out all the details about his meeting with fans.

‘This Monday, May 25, I will live with @milkymamallc on their page to discuss everything that has to do with breastfeeding. I get many of you ladies asking me questions about my breastfeeding journey. This Monday we can get answers to all of our questions and we can get some amazing tips to improve our breastfeeding lifestyle. Please leave your questions below this post. We want to answer them for you. I watch all Monday from Milky Mama & # 39; 2 p.m. Pt 5 p.m. EST & # 39 ;, Erica captioned her post.

Someone said: definitely I definitely need advice to make more milk. I am a new mother with a month of age. Two weeks after breastfeeding and my milk was dry. I am currently taking lactation drinks (tea and milk) as well as lactation snacks containing fenugreek. I also started eating tons of fruit and drinking about half a gallon of water a day. I have been in this process for a week but there are still no results. Any advice?

Another follower posted: ‘The best way to maintain supply, IMO, is to literally breastfeed all the time. You do what your baby needs to keep your baby on the breast as much as possible and pump the other breast while breastfeeding. Just what worked for me. "

Another follower wrote: ‘some women do not respond well to fenugreek. With my first reason, my offer decreased. You may want to try products without it. Also, I read that a stay could help. You're basically in bed, relaxing with your baby making lots of skin to skin, and buckling up the baby as often as you can. "

An Instagram installer said: "I have always tried to become a brand ambassador for milkymama !! I am a certified lactation consultant and everything and I have not been very lucky hahaha. Congratulations to you and for breastfeeding. It is one of the best bonding moments I've ever had. "

Ad

Apart from this, Erica made her fans go wild with excitement with a new photo she left on her social media account. Safaree also participated in the comments and made sure to show fans how he feels about his wife.



Post views:

0 0