Ellen Pompeo, Kate Walsh and Patrick Dempsey just had the last exchange for "Grey's Anatomy,quot; and I'm living for it

For now, you are more than familiar with the "My Plans / 2020,quot; meme that is all over Twitter.

There are some very, very good related to television …

… but, in my opinion, this one by Kate Walsh takes the cake:

If you are not familiar with the reference, it is one of the most ICONIC moments of Grey's Anatomy, since 2005.

And to commemorate this historic moment in television, Kate Walsh, also known as Addison Montgomery (formerly Montgomery-Shepherd), shared a post on Instagram.

A B C

"It is unreal that today is 15 years ago since this little lady entered her screen and reviewed it for having screwed her husband 💅🏼🤝 #GreysAnatomy #Addison #FBF," she wrote.

Patrick Dempsey applauded her.

And Ellen Pompeo, also known as the other woman ever, even paid Dr. Montgomery with the respect she deserves!

@katewalsh thank god I messed with your husband !! 😂😂😂 worked well for both of us !!! I love you so much and THAT scene … when your character appeared … it was such a defining moment for this show. From that moment we had them hooked !!! https://t.co/CPsTTctHxW

But can we take a second to appreciate this moment? I mean, THAT WALKING !!

THAT COAT "On the way to the murder of my husband,quot;!

TL; DR Dr. Addison Montgomery was, is, and always will be a bad bitch. Period!!

Vivian Zink / Walt Disney Television via Getty

