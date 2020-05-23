Ellen Pompeo, Kate Walsh and Patrick Dempsey just had the last exchange for "Grey's Anatomy,quot; and I'm living for it

For now, you are more than familiar with the "My Plans / 2020,quot; meme that is all over Twitter.
There are some very, very good related to television …
… but, in my opinion, this one by Kate Walsh takes the cake:
If you are not familiar with the reference, it is one of the most ICONIC moments of Grey's Anatomy, since 2005.
And to commemorate this historic moment in television, Kate Walsh, also known as Addison Montgomery (formerly Montgomery-Shepherd), shared a post on Instagram.
Patrick Dempsey applauded her.
But can we take a second to appreciate this moment? I mean, THAT WALKING !!
THAT COAT "On the way to the murder of my husband,quot;!
TL; DR Dr. Addison Montgomery was, is, and always will be a bad bitch. Period!!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML6c7a01a5eaf50bf0784299ff5cd941d013%%MINIFYHTML6c7a01a5eaf50bf0784299ff5cd941d014%