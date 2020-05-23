Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh remember that 15-year-old scene from & # 39; Grey's Anatomy & # 39; that hooked the fans!

Kate Walsh and Ellen Pompeo celebrated that Grey’s Anatomy scene that drew fans to the TV show 15 years ago! It all started with Walsh sharing the clip that shows Dr. Addison Montgomery approaching her estranged husband Derek Shepherd as she talks to Meredith Gray, her love interest throughout the series.

%MINIFYHTML014023402769d14b78bf993e292477ca13% %MINIFYHTML014023402769d14b78bf993e292477ca13%

Along with this, she wrote: "Unreal that today marks 15 years ago the day since this little lady entered her screen and revised it for fucking her husband."

It didn't take long for Pompeo to stumble upon his co-star's post and re-share it on his Twitter.

The actress added ‘@katewalsh, thank goodness I messed with your husband! 😂😂 😂 worked pretty well for both of us !!!! I love you so much and THAT scene … when your character just appeared … it was such a defining moment for the show. From that moment we had them hooked !!! "

@katewalsh thank god I messed with your husband !! 😂😂😂 worked well for both of us !!! I love you so much and THAT scene … when your character appeared … it was such a defining moment for this show. From that moment we had them hooked !!! https://t.co/CPsTTctHxW – Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 22, 2020

At some point Patrick Dempsey, who played Derek Shepherd, also reacted to the exchange by leaving three emojis applauding.

As fans know, Walsh was part of Grey’s Anatomy between 2005 and 2007 and then starred in his own spin-off titled Private Practice.

However, he appeared in Grey’s Anatomy later as a guest character.

As for Dempsey, he left the show in 2015, after no less than 11 seasons.

Finally, Pompeo continues to be part of the medical series that has just been renewed for two more seasons (16 and 17!)

In 2018, he chatted with ET about his character and when he will depart from him!

Ad %MINIFYHTML014023402769d14b78bf993e292477ca36% %MINIFYHTML014023402769d14b78bf993e292477ca36%

‘It's something that Shonda and I will decide together. I've been doing it for a long time and I get fidgety, but fans are still so passionate about the show. I think the fans will let us know. When the numbers start to drop and people aren't looking at the same thing, people aren't so passionate about it … it's time to call him, "he told the media outlet.



Post views:

5 5