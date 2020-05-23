Eager Minnesotans Cross the Border into Wisconsin for Outdoor Dining – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesotans enjoyed the start of Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, some of them crossing the border into Wisconsin.

%MINIFYHTMLbafff298675fffb713c730cdd331dd8613% %MINIFYHTMLbafff298675fffb713c730cdd331dd8613%

The attractiveness of the bars and restaurants proved to be strong.

Thomas Hommes, general manager of the Pier 500 at Hudson, says the closure of Minnesota restaurants has attracted more people from the border than usual.

He says Pier 500 reopened Wednesday after implementing safety measures like spacing tables six feet away and increasing sanitation efforts. All employees must wear masks.

"(Our clients) are really excited to get out," said Hommes. "Oh my gosh, I haven't been out in 12 weeks, what do you mean you're full of reservations, how do we get in?"

Chris Danielson visited from Anoka. He says it was his first time at Hudson in six years.

"I wanted to get out of the house, have a good time and be with people again," said Danielson. "However, my girlfriend is not going out. She is still nervous about the coronavirus, so my neighbor and I came here for lunch and a few beers."

%MINIFYHTMLbafff298675fffb713c730cdd331dd8614% %MINIFYHTMLbafff298675fffb713c730cdd331dd8614%

He says that most of the people he met in Hudson were from Minnesota.