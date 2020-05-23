Duncanville High School Choir Shares Inspiring Virtual Performance of "Stand By Me,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People are clicking on a virtual presentation of the Duncanville High School choir, alumni and staff, and for good reason: it's beautiful.

%MINIFYHTMLb262906b90fb498c695136a7cf447c8e13% %MINIFYHTMLb262906b90fb498c695136a7cf447c8e13%

His version of Ben E. King's "Stand by Me,quot; premiered Thursday night and has already had more than 1,250 views.

“We are really excited about the way this project turned out and the message they share throughout the song. If this crazy, strange and unbelievable time has shown us this, it is how much we really need each other, "said choral director Jesse Canon." The words of this song have taken on a whole new meaning in light of what is happening right now. Still, I think we can get through it together, so let's support each other. "

The choral program was the only high school ensemble chosen to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Texas Association of Music Educators Association in February.

%MINIFYHTMLb262906b90fb498c695136a7cf447c8e14% %MINIFYHTMLb262906b90fb498c695136a7cf447c8e14%

It was one of the many prestigious honors awarded to the program.