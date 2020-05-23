Dizzee Rascal returns to the old neighborhood to serve meals to families and children in need

Instagram

The British rapper helps Kitchen Social staff pack food packages and deliver them to the less fortunate in East London, where he used to live when he was young.

Up News Info –

British rapper Dizzee Rascal She has been helping children in her old East London neighborhood by distributing food packages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLabb7f7988002e821fad2118613100fd713% %MINIFYHTMLabb7f7988002e821fad2118613100fd713%

The 35-year-old UK grime star distributed food at a primary school in Poplar, east London, on Thursday 21 May 2020, as part of an initiative led by the staff of Kitchen Social, a charity of the Mayor's Fund for London created to feed fewer lucky young people during school holidays.

Speaking about the initiative, which has been extended as many children are out of school due to the Covid-19 blockade in the UK, Dizzee, real name Dylan Kwabena MillsHe said he was delighted to help young people in his old area.

<br />

"They gave me an amazing opportunity to visit and help Kitchen Social at Bygrove Elementary School in Poplar, which is providing free food, books and school supplies to children in the local area where I grew up," the star told the Association of the Press. "Thank you to all the amazing people I met and thanks to the Mayor's Fund for London for connecting the dots."

Success creator "Bonkers" spent the morning packing food packages for five meals for a family of four, and also served meals to children and families.

Mayor's Fund for the Head of London Kirsty McHughHe added, "Many young people in London are paying a devastating price for Covid-19 and, as a society, we have a duty to help."

"Not everyone can be a volunteer like Dizzee today, but even small donations can help our youth access food and other support."