Deep Ellum sees customers return after bars reopen in Texas on Friday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood, the streets were once again filled with music and people.

Very few of those who felt safe venturing out on Friday night wore masks and kept a short distance on the sidewalk.

However, inside the bars, the workers covered their faces and the tables were separated.

"It feels good. It feels really good," said Michael Glass, who went out for a drink.

Her mother, Nancy, was happy to see things working again.

"I think you get sick staying inside and what that does to you here," said Nancy Glass, pointing to the head.

J.R. Munoz said he was scared in March of the virus and the indefinite closure of his bar, Will Call.

When it reopened on Friday afternoon, he said he found a dozen customers waiting to enter.

"Having that love waiting there the moment we opened again was great," he said.

He has had to move some of the orders in the bar away from tables where, under new state regulations, customers must be seated to be served.

"People are not used to having rules like that," he said.

At the end of the street, the sign in Louie Louie's Piano Bar made it clear that it's not opening yet, as much as its owner would like.

"Most everyone is dying to open up and get some kind of cash flow because we are obviously bankrupt," said Ronnie Wilson.

His business, he says, is based on an atmosphere that is difficult to create and complies with state orders to limit occupancy to 25%.

“Part of the fun is walking there and having a great group of people. And everyone is laughing, joking and having a good time. We can't do that, "he said.

Starting Friday, restaurants can now allow up to 50% occupancy, provided they can keep tables six feet away.

A Stirr manager said he had expected the reopening of the 50% occupancy allowance.

At Will Call, Muñoz hopes that the current restrictions will be a temporary step to return to normal. For now, he is grateful to see that his business survived by being closed for two months.

"That's tough. But we did it. And we're here," he said.