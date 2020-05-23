Dave East criticizes New York police after arrest for marijuana possession

Instagram

On Friday, May 22, a video of the Harlem rapper / actor appeared, handcuffed by police in New York, with some viewers yelling that officers were harassing the star.

Dave East He broke his silence after being arrested in New York early Friday morning, May 22. By sharing a video of his arrest on Instagram, the rapper / actor apparently criticized NYPD for the treatment he received during the encounter.

"REST IN PARADISE SHOOTER S ** T DO NOT STOP FUCC NYPD UNTIL YOU SEE IT AGAIN," the video captioned, not detailing the incident that led to the arrest. In the clip, the Harlem-born star was seen handcuffed by two officers as soon as she got out of her car.

He showed little or no attempt to resist arrest, as a concerned woman spoke behind the camera. Other onlookers were also heard shouting that police were harassing the 31-year-old actor, before he was out of sight when police took him to the other side of the car.

<br />

According to TMZ, Dave was traveling in an SUV in Queens with a group of friends when police noticed that the driver of the car was turning without signaling. The police stopped the vehicle for the traffic violation, but perceived a strong smell of grass when approaching the driver's side.

Police sources tell the site that Dave, who was sitting in the back seat, began accusing the cops of justifying the turn signal to stop them. According to reports, he stirred and questioned the stop.

Then a crowd began to form around the SUV when police officers asked the driver and passengers to show their identification. The driver showed his ID, but neither Dave nor the other passenger provided his.

During the search, the police found 7 bags of grass in the vehicle. Both of them "Wu-Tang: an American saga"Star and the other passenger were detained, and Dave received a citation for marijuana possession and disorderly conduct. However, it is unclear why the driver was not admitted as well."

Speaking to TMZ, Dave's attorney, Stacey Richman, expresses her confidence that her client will not get into big trouble. "I do not perceive that this will result in a criminal conviction, because Dave does not appear to have been charged with a crime. Under New York law, disorderly conduct and illegal possession of marijuana are rapes, not crimes." He says.