Dane DeHaan had to trace a European copy of her 2016 movie "Ballerina" for her daughter to see after learning Harvey Weinstein he had changed his voice to the American release.

The "Spider-man 2"united star Elle Fanning, Carly Rae Jepsenand Maddie Ziegler among the cast of voiceovers from the Eric Summer and recently decided to show it to three-year-old Bowie, only to find out that Dad was no longer part of the movie.

"We showed it to Bowie, but in the American version, one of the last things Harvey Weinstein decided to do before going to prison was to replace my voice on it, so I had to get the European version so I could show it to my daughter. She loves it! "

Bowie also loves his father's version of the villain Green Goblin in "Spiderman"sequel". She really likes Spider-Man. She has the Spider-Man water bottle. Actually, if you ask her what she wants to be when she grows up, she says, "I want to be the Green Goblin, like Dad." "