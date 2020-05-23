Dana White shares hilarious Photoshop video of Conor McGregor as Spanish fighting bull

Conor McGregor and Dana White have definitely had some issues here and there over the past decade. All UFC fans, and sports fans in general, know that Conor McGregor has become the most controversial figure in the sport.

In the past ten years, Conor has earned a reputation as not only a stellar fighter but also a fantastic artist and raffle for the UFC. It's not uncommon for McGregor to attract sports fans who don't normally participate at all.

On the other hand, Conor has been in trouble several times over the past decade, including when he threw a wheelbarrow onto a bus carrying Khabib and his team. Regardless of his past controversies and mistakes, McGregor has continued in the sport and has even wrestled with UFC President Dana White.

The two sometimes disagree with each other, but that doesn't mean Dana doesn't like playing either, a fact recently demonstrated by a tweet shared below by the UFC chief:

Idk who did this bite this shit is FUN! @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/etSqOK10Sz – danawhite (@danawhite) May 23, 2020

In the shared tweet, the image and image of McGregor have been superimposed on what appeared to be a Spanish fighting bull. Also, his face overlapped like a crocodile swimming through the swamp while talking trash in typical Conor style.

The end of the video is probably what made Dana laugh the most because a man on a scooter approaches Conor with Dana's face and Conor also attacks him. These days, Conor has been trying to fight Justin Gaethje after his loss to Tony Ferguson.

Despite McGregor's massive trash conversation, Gaethje seems to be more interested in fighting Khabib, the fighter who hit Conor last year. As most know, the fight was easily one of the most controversial at the time due to months of disputes, backlogs, fights and tensions beforehand.

Khabib defeated Conor and then jumped out of the cage and attacked some of his associates sitting in the crowd.



