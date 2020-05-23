Dame Dash loses demand; He says to the judge: Lawyer Breath "smells like doo doo,quot;

Dame Dash just lost a $ 300K lawsuit against a Los Angeles woman. But MTO News learned that before leaving the courtroom, Dame made sure to tell the woman that her lawyer's breath "smells like doo doo."

In 2019, author / producer Edwyna Brooks sued Dame for copyright infringement. Edwyna claimed that she and Dame initially planned to work together and turn their four-part "Mafietta,quot; book series into a movie. That never happened, and Edwyna claimed that she sold the film without her consent.

