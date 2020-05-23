Dame Dash loses demand; He says to the judge: Lawyer Breath "smells like doo doo,quot;

Dame Dash just lost a $ 300K lawsuit against a Los Angeles woman. But MTO News learned that before leaving the courtroom, Dame made sure to tell the woman that her lawyer's breath "smells like doo doo."

In 2019, author / producer Edwyna Brooks sued Dame for copyright infringement. Edwyna claimed that she and Dame initially planned to work together and turn their four-part "Mafietta,quot; book series into a movie. That never happened, and Edwyna claimed that she sold the film without her consent.

The court case was legendary. Dame finally lost a $ 300K trial, but not before the trial was a show. At one point, Dame was openly reprimanded by United States District Court Judge Jed Rackoff for shouting that one of the lawyers in the case smelled of "doo doo."

Finally, Judge Rackoff ruled in Brooks's favor, writing at his trial: "The court finds that the defendants infringed Brooks' copyright by reproducing and distributing the film on iTunes and Dame Dash Studios without his permission."