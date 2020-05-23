Dallas County sees fewer COVID-19 cases on average this week, hospitalizations remain "flat,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County ended the week with fewer COVID-19 cases on average, and Judge Clay Jenkins said the county "will hopefully start to see a decline."

However, Jenkins made it clear that a decrease in cases "is entirely up to you."

The county reported 172 more confirmed cases Saturday, totaling 8,649. The county remains the second highest in the state by number of cases behind Harris County, which has more than 10,000.

"Today's number ends the week with an average of 200 cases per day, compared to an average of 233 cases per day last week. We had 40 deaths this week, including the three announced today, and this is more than 27 last week. COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms have been stable for the past week, "Jenkins said.

Three other deaths were also reported on Saturday: a 70-year-old Richardson man residing in a long-term care facility, an 80-year-old Seagoville woman who was hospitalized, and an 80-year-old Mesquite man who died in his care. long-term facilities.

Authorities also reported that more than 80% of patients who required hospitalization and named their jobs have been "critical infrastructure workers."

According to officials, this includes healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture workers, and first responders.

Authorities said that about two-thirds of the hospitalizations have been residents under the age of 65 and that about half of them do not have high-risk conditions.

“Overall, this week has been good news and we hope to start seeing a decline, but that is entirely up to you. We all need to make good decisions and focus not on what is legal, but on what is safe, "Jenkins said.