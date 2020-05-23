Dallas County Reports 204 Additional Positive Coronavirus Cases, 4 More Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reports 204 additional positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 8,477, including 207 deaths.

The four additional deaths reported on Friday include:

-A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A 70-year-old woman who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Irving and had been hospitalized.

"Today's number follows a trend this week with fewer positive cases than last week, and our hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions remain relatively stable. Unfortunately, none of this leads to the 14-day decrease that doctors have talked about, so we're still in that red zone of “stay home, stay safe.” Doctors recommend that even if bars and restaurants have opened, avoid meals in person and let's celebrate with takeaways and at home. If we all make smart decisions, we can get to a lower threat level, where we have more opportunities for entertainment and commerce, and where fewer people get sick and die. It depends on all of us flatten the curve. Remember that especially until we see a decrease, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, more than 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy , lifeguards and other essential services. functions

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds were under the age of 65 and approximately half did not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes is a high-risk underlying health condition reported in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total 207 deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.